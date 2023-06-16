Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2)or equivalent for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Post /Services under Various of dept. Govt. of Odisha. The application process will commence on June 26 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Group B and Group C posts from June 26(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Candidates will be able to edit applications from June 27 to July 30.

OSSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 354 vacancies of which 3 vacancies are for the post of weaving supervisor, 245 vacancies are for the post of soil conservation extension workers, 19 vacancies are for the post of Technical assistant, 87 for Amin posts.

OSSC recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed the middle school exam with Odia as a language subject or Candidates should have passed the HSC exam with or equivalent exam with Odia as the medium of examination in a non-other language subject or Candidates should have passed in Odia as Language subject in final exam of class VII or above from school or educational institute recognised by the govt of Odisha.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification of the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

