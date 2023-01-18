Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OSSC recruitment 2023: Staff Nurse and other posts on offer, apply from Jan 27

Published on Jan 18, 2023 04:33 PM IST

OSSC has notified vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Junior Laboratory Technician and other posts.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has notified vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Junior Laboratory Technician and other posts. The online registration process will commence on January 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in till February 24.

OSSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 189 posts of which 80 vacancies are for the post of staff nurse( for females only), 40 vacancies are for the post of pharmacist, 40 vacancies are for the post of Junior laboratory technician, 9 vacancies are for the post of X-Ray Technician, 8 vacancies are for the post of Operation Theater Assistant, 8 vacancies are for the post of ANM ( for female only), and 4 vacancies are for the post of ECG Technician.

OSSC recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OSSC recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection process will consist of two stages main written examination and certificate verification.

