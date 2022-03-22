OSSC recruitment: 69 vacancies of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants on offer

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants as Initial Appointees under Directorate of Fisheries, Govt. of Odisha. The application process has been commenced on March 22 and the deadline for the submission of application form is April 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69 vacancies of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants as Initial Appointees under Directorate of Fisheries, Govt. of Odisha.

OSSC recruitment age limit: Candidates age should not be lass than 21 years and not more than 38 years as on January 1 2022.

OSSC recruitment application fee: The examination fee is ₹200 for applicants who are not from the SC/ST/PWD (Permanently Disabled) categories.

Direct link to apply

OSSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the 'Apply Online' tab

Register and fill in all the required details

Fill the application form

Submit all the required documents.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here