OSSC to recruit for 2168 group B, C vacancies, apply from Nov 11 on ossc.gov.in

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced multiple group B ad C vacancies for ‘Combined Technical Services’ and ‘Combined Graduate Level’ services in the state. The application process for these posts will begin on November 11 on ossc.gov.in.

Syllabus and detailed notification for all posts are available on the official website.

These two recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2,168 vacancies in various departments. Here are more details about these posts:

OSSC recruitment 2022: Combined graduate level exam for group B, C posts

Assistant CT and GST officer: 107 posts

Auditor in various directorates: 220 posts

Gram Panchayat Extension Officer: 87 posts

Handicrafts Promotion Officer: 48 posts

Inspector of Cooperative Societies under various directorates: 72 posts

Inspector of Supplies: 110 posts

Junior Correctional Officer: 20 posts

Junior Employment Officer: 26 posts

Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer: 9 posts

Junior Assistant in various offices, directorates: 193 posts

Junior Clerk: 51 posts.

OSSC recruitment 2022: Combined Technical Services exam for group B posts

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1,008 posts

Assistant Training Officer: 217 posts

For these posts the age limit of candidates is 21-38 years as on January 1, 2022, with relaxation for reserved categories. For more details, read notifications available on ossc.gov.in.