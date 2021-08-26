OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 565 Group C posts

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission, OSSSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Livestock Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the Group C posts through the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in. The registration process was started on August 5 to fill 565 posts in the organisation.

The vacancies in the post of Livestock Inspector are of District cadre. District cadre means a candidate, after being selected, will be posted to a Revenue District and will be transferable within the same Revenue District. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in.

• Click on Apply Online link available on the home page.

• Press on any one option- registered user or new user.

• Enter the details as per the option and register yourself or login to the account.

• Once done, fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After selection, the selected candidates will undergo 2 years Livestock Training i.e., theoretical training shall be for 18 months and practical training for Farms and Veterinary Institutions shall be for 6 months.