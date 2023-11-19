OSSSC Recruitment 2023: November 20 last date to apply for 2712 Forest Guard & other posts

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will end the registration process for the posts of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard tomorrow, November 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.osssc.gov.in. However, candidates can submit their applications by November 25.

OSSSC ends registration for Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard posts tomorrow

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 2712 posts in the organization.

Vacancy details:

Livestock Inspector: 719 posts

Forester: 316 posts

Forest Guard: 1677 posts

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 38 years as of January 1, 2023.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are required to pay any application fee.

Notification here

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at osssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration option.

Register yourself, if not done already

Next, log in by entering the credentials generated during registration.

Fill in the application form with the required details.

Upload the required documents and pay the fees.

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.

