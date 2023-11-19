Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / OSSSC Recruitment 2023: November 20 last date to apply for 2712 Forest Guard & other posts

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: November 20 last date to apply for 2712 Forest Guard & other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 19, 2023 05:22 PM IST

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 2712 vacancies.

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will end the registration process for the posts of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard tomorrow, November 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.osssc.gov.in. However, candidates can submit their applications by November 25.

OSSSC ends registration for Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard posts tomorrow(HT file)

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 2712 posts in the organization.

Vacancy details:

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia.

Livestock Inspector: 719 posts

Forester: 316 posts

Forest Guard: 1677 posts

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 38 years as of January 1, 2023.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are required to pay any application fee.

Direct link to apply

Notification here

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at osssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration option.

Register yourself, if not done already

Next, log in by entering the credentials generated during registration.

Fill in the application form with the required details.

Upload the required documents and pay the fees.

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP