Patna High Court announces to fill 18 posts of District Judge from Bar Exam 2021

High Court of Patna has announced to recruit 18 district judges direct from Bar exam 2021. The application forms will be available from December 22 and candidates can apply till January 20. “However, the link shall remain available upto 27.01.2022 till 23:59 hours only for the purpose of uploading the scanned photograph, signature, declaration written in the handwriting of the candidate, filling in Bank reference number and obtaining the printout of the application form,” the job notification reads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Such direct recruitment from the Bar shall be in respect of both permanent and temporary posts of the Bihar Superior Judicial Service. The vacancies as on 31.03.2021 shall be taken into account,” candidates have been informed.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a screening test, a written exam and interview. The ratio of marks of theory papers and viva voce will be 80% and 20%.

Candidates selected for appointment shall draw pay in the time scale sanctioned for District Judge (Entry Level) with all other admissible allowances.

Patna High Court District Judge Job details

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON