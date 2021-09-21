Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pawan Hans Limited invites applications to recruit Trainee Technicians

Pawan Hans Limited has invited applications to recruit candidates as trainee technicians. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for the submission of the application forms is September 30. A total of 28 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Candidates with diploma in mechanical, aeronautical, electronics, electricals, electronics and communication and instrumentation and having one-year post qualification experience on maintenance of Transport Aircraft or Helicopter are eligible for this post. 

“The selected candidates will be on training for a period of one year and on successful completion,  the trainee technicians would be inducted afresh as Jr. Technician Level I on contract for a period of three years initiallysubject to the candidates' executing a Service Bond for the above periods separately,” the recruiting body has said.

“On completion of the training period of one year, the selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in India depending upon the requirements of the company,” it has added.

