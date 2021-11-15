Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / PBSSD admit cards 2021 for Nov 20, 21 exams soon, here's how to get hall tickets
employment news

PBSSD admit cards 2021 for Nov 20, 21 exams soon, here's how to get hall tickets

PBSSD admit cards 2021: Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) will soon release the admit cards of the written examinations to be conducted on November 20 and 21.
PBSSD admit cards 2021: The PBSSD examinations for the above mentioned posts are scheduled to be held on November 20 and 21.(pbssd.gov.in)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) will soon release the admit cards of the written examination for the posts of the district project manager (DPM), sub-divisional project manager (SDPM), block level staff (BLS), project assistant cum data entry operator (PADEO) and state project manager (SPM) on November 15.

The PBSSD examinations for the above mentioned posts are scheduled to be held on November 20 and 21.

How to download PBSSD admit card 2021 after they are released:

Visit the official website of PBSSD at pbssd.gov.in.

Under 'What's New' section on the homepage, click on "admit card link of written exam for SPM, DPM, SDPM, BLS and PADEO posts".

Submit username, password and other credentials.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Madhya Pradesh High Court to recruit 1,255 stenographers, assistants

CCRAS, AYUSH Ministry to recruit program managers, data entry operators

Goa: GPSC invites applications for lecturer, junior physician, other posts

Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply for TGT and other posts, details here 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP