PGCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2021 through GATE score, apply for 40 posts

PGCIL will recruit candidates for Executive Trainee posts through GATE score. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can apply online through the official site of powergridindia.com.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, PGCIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates who have appeared for GATE 2021 exam can apply for the posts through the official site of PGCIL on powergridindia.com. The last date to apply for the post is till April 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organization.

The posting locations for selected candidates are likely to be in POWERGRID offices, substations, construction site spread across the country. For electronics discipline, postings may also be in telecom. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

• ET (Electrical): 20 Posts

• ET (Electronics): 10 Posts

• ET (Civil): 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE 2021 as shown in the following table and Qualified in the same. The qualifying marks shall be as declared by GATE 2021 Organizing Body. Final Year / Semester students who expect their final results by August 14, 2021 are also eligible to apply, provided they have obtained 70% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all semesters/years up to prefinal examination. The age limit of the candidate should be 28 years as on 31.12.2020.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates who belong to general category will have to pay non-refundable application fees of Rs. 500/- through online mode. The application fees for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM/ Departmental candidates are exempted.

