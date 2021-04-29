Home / Education / Employment News / PGCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 97 Field Engineer & Supervisor posts
employment news

PGCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 97 Field Engineer & Supervisor posts

PGCIL to recruit candidates for Field Engineer and Field Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of PGCIL on powergrid.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 10:27 AM IST
PGCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 97 Field Engineer & Supervisor posts

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, PGCIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Field Engineer and Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of PGCIL on powergrid.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 9, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 97 posts in the organization.

The engagement shall be purely on temporary & contractual basis for a period of 24 months initially or till completion of project, whichever is earlier. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

• Opening date of application: April 26, 2021

• Closing date of application: May 9, 2021

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies 
Field Engineer (Electrical) 30 posts 
Field Engineer (Civil) 8 posts
Field Supervisor (Electrical) 47 posts
Field Supervisor (Civil) 12 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification in the Detailed Notification given here. The age limit of the candidate should be 29 years of age.

Selection Process

For Field Engineer: Selection will involve Interview only, of the eligible and shortlisted candidates. However, the Management reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards / criteria and / or to conduct a screening test, to restrict the number of candidates to be called for Personal Interview, if so required.

For Field Supervisor: Selections shall be made on the basis of scrutiny of applications w.r.t. eligibility criteria and desired experience profile and written test of the candidates found eligible after scrutiny.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for Field Supervisor posts will have to pay 300/- as application fees and candidates who want to apply for Field Engineer posts will have to pay 400/-. SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, PGCIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Field Engineer and Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of PGCIL on powergrid.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 9, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 97 posts in the organization.

The engagement shall be purely on temporary & contractual basis for a period of 24 months initially or till completion of project, whichever is earlier. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

• Opening date of application: April 26, 2021

• Closing date of application: May 9, 2021

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies 
Field Engineer (Electrical) 30 posts 
Field Engineer (Civil) 8 posts
Field Supervisor (Electrical) 47 posts
Field Supervisor (Civil) 12 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification in the Detailed Notification given here. The age limit of the candidate should be 29 years of age.

Selection Process

For Field Engineer: Selection will involve Interview only, of the eligible and shortlisted candidates. However, the Management reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards / criteria and / or to conduct a screening test, to restrict the number of candidates to be called for Personal Interview, if so required.

For Field Supervisor: Selections shall be made on the basis of scrutiny of applications w.r.t. eligibility criteria and desired experience profile and written test of the candidates found eligible after scrutiny.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for Field Supervisor posts will have to pay 300/- as application fees and candidates who want to apply for Field Engineer posts will have to pay 400/-. SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
power grid corporation of india sarkari naukri powergrid government jobs
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP