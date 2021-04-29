PGCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 97 Field Engineer & Supervisor posts

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, PGCIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Field Engineer and Supervisor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of PGCIL on powergrid.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 9, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 97 posts in the organization.

The engagement shall be purely on temporary & contractual basis for a period of 24 months initially or till completion of project, whichever is earlier. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

• Opening date of application: April 26, 2021

• Closing date of application: May 9, 2021

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies Field Engineer (Electrical) 30 posts Field Engineer (Civil) 8 posts Field Supervisor (Electrical) 47 posts Field Supervisor (Civil) 12 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification in the Detailed Notification given here. The age limit of the candidate should be 29 years of age.

Selection Process

For Field Engineer: Selection will involve Interview only, of the eligible and shortlisted candidates. However, the Management reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards / criteria and / or to conduct a screening test, to restrict the number of candidates to be called for Personal Interview, if so required.

For Field Supervisor: Selections shall be made on the basis of scrutiny of applications w.r.t. eligibility criteria and desired experience profile and written test of the candidates found eligible after scrutiny.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for Field Supervisor posts will have to pay ₹300/- as application fees and candidates who want to apply for Field Engineer posts will have to pay ₹400/-. SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM are exempted from payment of Application Fee.