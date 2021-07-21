PGCIL recruitment 2021 for apprentices, apply now

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited applications for one year apprenticeship. The application forms are available on the official website of PGCIL and the deadline for submission of the forms is August 20.

Before applying at PGCIL portal, candidates have to register themselves (as a candidate) in the website of https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in or https://apprenticeshipindia.org, get a registration/enrolment number and activate/complete the profile.

PGCIL recruitment 2021: Vacancy, eligibility details

"The number of training slots is provisional/tentative and may vary according to the actual requirement of the company and in compliance of the reservation as per the Apprentice Act 1961 at the time of engagement," PGCIL has said.

"Candidates who possess educational qualification as mentioned and passed (date of result of final examination) within two years from the closing date of application, and medically fit as per the provisions of the Apprentice Act, 1961 are eligible to apply for apprenticeship in POWERGRID," it has added.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trade. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for verification of documents. On successful completion of document verification, submission of medical certificate in prescribed format and the execution of Apprenticeship contract agreement, letter of engagement shall be issued to the candidates, the PGCIL has informed candidates.

