PGIMER recruitment 2022: 137 posts on offer, apply from Oct 23

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has notified vacancies for Senior Residents, posts of Jr. /Sr. Demonstrators and other posts. The application process will begin on October 28 and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 10. Interested candidates can apply at pgimer.edu.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CBT examination will be held on November 25 in 8 cities Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

PGIMER recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 137 vacancies of which 101 posts of Senior Residents, 11 posts of Jr. /Sr. Demonstrators in different specialities and 05 posts of Senior Medical Officer for PGIMER, Chandigarh and 18 posts of Senior Residents in different specialities and 02 posts of Senior Medical Officer for PGI Satellite Centre, Sangrur, Punjab.

PGIMER recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for General/ OBC/EWS category. SC/ST category have to pay ₹800. (PwBD) candidates are exempted form payment of application fee.

PGIMER recruitment 2022: How to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can apply online at www.pgimer.edu.in from October 28 to November 10.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON