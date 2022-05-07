Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 145 posts on pnbindia.in

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply for 145 Specialist Officer vacancies up to May 7 on pnbindia.in. 
PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 145 posts on pnbindia.in(pnbindia.in)
Published on May 07, 2022 08:24 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: The application process for recruitment of 145 Specialist Officer (SO) posts at Punjab National Bank (PNB) will end on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Candidates can apply for this PNB SO recruitment drive on pnbindia.in. The application forms are available on the recruitment dashboard of the PNB India official website. 

The application process started on April 22, as per the official notification. The online exam for selection of candidates will be conducted on June 12.

The lower age limit for these posts is 25 years and the upper age limit is 35 years as on January 1, 2022.

This recruitment process is for filling 145 vacancies, which include 40 for the post of Manager (Risk). One hundred posts are for the post of Manager(Credit), and 5 are for the post of Senior Manager (Treasury).

The application fee for these posts is 50 for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates. For all other candidates the application fee is 850.

“A candidate can apply for only one post and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate. In case of multiple applications only the latest valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee/ intimation charges paid for the other multiple registration(s) will stand forfeited,” an official statement said.

PNB SO recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

Official notification.

