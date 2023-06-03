Punjab National Bank, PNB has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of PNB at pnbindia.in. The registration process was started on May 24 and ended on June 11, 2023.

PNB SO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 240 posts at pnbindia.in, details here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 240 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Officer-Credit: 200 posts

Officer-Industry: 8 posts

Officer-Civil Engineer: 5 posts

Officer-Electrical Engineer: 4 posts

Officer-Architect: 1 post

Officer-Economics: 6 posts

Manager-Economics: 4 posts

Manager-Data Scientist: 3 posts

Senior Manager-Data Scientist: 2 posts

Manager-Cyber Security: 4 posts

Senior Manager- Cyber Security: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online written test followed by personal interview or personal interview only, depending upon the applications response received against each post, as per discretion of the Bank. The written test will be for 100 marks and personal interview for 50 marks. Candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks as decided by the Bank in Part-I, will be considered for shortlisting for Interview on the basis of merit prepared as per marks obtained by them in Part-II.

Application Fees

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fees is ₹1180/- for other candidates and ₹59/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of PNB.