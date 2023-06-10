Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PNB SO recruitment 2023: Tomorrow last date to apply for 240 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 10, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Punjab National Bank, (PNB) Specialist Officer application process will end tomorrow, June 11.

The application process to fill 240 posts of Specialist Officer in Punjab National Bank, PNB will end tomorrow, June 11. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at pnbindia.in.

The online examination will be tentatively conducted on July 2. This recruitment drive is begin conducted to fill up 240 vacancies.

PNB SO recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1180. For SC/ST/PwBD category candidates the application fee is 59.

PNB SO recruitment 2023 Selection process: The selection procedure consists of an online written test, a personal interview, and/or a personal interview only, depending on the number of applications received for each position and the Bank's discretion.

The written exam will carry 100 marks, while the personal interview will carry 50. Candidates who receive the minimum qualifying marks set by the Bank in Part-I will be given consideration for interview shortlisting based on a merit list prepared based on their Part II score.

PNB SO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at pnbindia.in

Next, click on the recruitment tab

Click on Apply online

Fill out the application form

Upload all required documents

Submit then form and take print for future reference.

