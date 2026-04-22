Punjab National Bank, PNB has invited applications for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PNB at pnb.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 30 posts in the organisation.

PNB to recruit for 30 Officer posts, engineers can apply at pnb.bank.in(REUTERS PHOTO.)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The last date to apply is May 5, 2026. The online test will be held on May 27, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Officer - Civil Engineer in JMG Scale I: 21 posts

2. Officer - Electrical Engineer in JMG Scale I: 7 posts

3. Officer - Mechanical Engineer in JMG Scale I: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Officer - Civil Engineer in JMG Scale I: B.E./ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with 60% marks or any other qualification recognized by Govt. of India as equivalent to B.E./ B. Tech in Civil Engineering.

Officer - Electrical Engineer in JMG Scale I: B.E./ B. Tech in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University with 60% marks or any other qualification recognized by Govt. of India as equivalent to B.E./ B. Tech in Electrical Engineering.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officer - Mechanical Engineer in JMG Scale I: B.E./ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University with 60% marks or any other qualification recognized by Govt. of India as equivalent to B.E./ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officer - Mechanical Engineer in JMG Scale I: B.E./ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University with 60% marks or any other qualification recognized by Govt. of India as equivalent to B.E./ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The selection will be based on online written test followed by personal interview or personal interview only, depending upon the number of applications received against each post. The written exam will be held in two parts- Part I will comprise of Reasoning, English language and Quantitative Aptitude and Part II will have Professional Knowledge. The exam duration is for 120 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection will be based on online written test followed by personal interview or personal interview only, depending upon the number of applications received against each post. The written exam will be held in two parts- Part I will comprise of Reasoning, English language and Quantitative Aptitude and Part II will have Professional Knowledge. The exam duration is for 120 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For each wrong answer given by the candidate, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹59/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates and ₹1180/- for all others. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PNB.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON