PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 585 vacancies till March 27

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:00 PM IST
PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of junior engineers on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ppsc.gov.in on or before March 27, 2021. However, the last date to pay the registration fee is April 5, 2021.

The commission will conduct the written examination by the end of April 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 585 vacancies, out of which, 192 vacancies are reserved for Women candidates.

Educational qualification:

  1. A candidate applying for the post should possess a three years Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from a State Technical Education Board or from recognized University or Institution.
  2. The candidate possessing higher qualification in terms of degree/Masters in engineering is also eligible, provided he/she mandatory possess a basic qualification in terms of diploma in Civil Engineering.
  3. Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

"Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on 01.01.2021," reads the official notification.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

