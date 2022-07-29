PPSC junior auditor recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 75 posts

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment for the post of Junior Auditor (Group B) in the Department of Finance, Government of Punjab. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 75 vacancies for the post of junior Auditor.

Age limit

To be eligible, candidates should be in the age limit 18 to 37 years of age.

Educational qualification

As far as educational qualification is concerned, candidates must possess a degree in B.Com (1st Division) or M.Com. (2nd Division) from a recognized University or institution.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs.750 for SC/ ST/BC candidates, the fee is Rs. 500 for candidates from EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab categories. All other category candidates will have to pay the fee of ₹1500.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a pen and paper OMR based written examination which will be held for the duration of 2 hours.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in

Click on “Open Advertisements”

Click on “Apply/View” link against the junior auditor post

Enter the details, upload the documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future reference