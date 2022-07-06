PPSC Recruitment: Application closes today for draftsman & head draftsman posts

PPSC Recruitment: The online applications for recruitment for the post of Draftsmen and Head Draftsmen will be closed today (July 6) by Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the commission ppsc.gov.in till 11:59 pm today.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 119 vacancies for the posts of Head Draftsmen and Draftsmen (Group-B) Technical.

27 vacancies are open for the post of Head draftsman while 92 vacancies are open for the post of Draftsman (Group-B) Technical.

To apply, candidates must be in the age group 18 years to 37 years.

Selection will be solely based on the written exam conducted by PPSC.

Application fee for SC/ ST/BC category candidates is Rs. 750. The fee is Rs. 500 for candidates belonging to the EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. Fee for all other category candidates is Rs. 1500.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website of the commission ppsc.gov.in

Click on 'Open Advertisement’

Click on ‘Apply/View’ against the desired post

Key in the details, upload the documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and save for future purposes

