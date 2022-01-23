Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PRL Ahmedabad invites applications for Junior Research Fellow positions

The Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad, is inviting applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for a period of two years. The recruitment drive will fill 2 vacancies for JRF posts.
Published on Jan 23, 2022 04:47 PM IST
The positions are for two projects that are funded by the Department of Science and Technology - Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB) fellowships. Interested candidates can visit https://www.prl.res.in/ and download the application format. The last date of submitting applications is January 31, 2022.

Candidates can follow the given steps to download the application format:

How to Download DST-SERB JRF application

1. Visit https://www.prl.res.in/

2. Click ‘Opportunities’ on Homepage

3. Click on Application Format

4. The Format will be downloaded

Candidates who are applying for the JRF posts should be maximum 28 years old with a Master of Science degree (M.Sc.) in Physics, Geology, Earth Sciences or equivalent course. They should have qualified CSIR-UGC NET JRF/JEST or GATE examinations. Experience with Mass Spectrometers/vacuum systems is desirable.

According to the official notice, “Interested candidates may send a letter of motivation and latest Curriculum Vitae (should include educational qualifications from 10th onwards, date of birth, details on NET/GATE/JEST exams, research experience if any, internship details, programming skills etc.) along with scanned copies of all the relevant documents through email (with subject DST-SERB JRF) to the respective project investigator (PI).”

Candidates who wish to apply for both positions need to apply separately. Shortlisted candidates will be intimated for an online interview.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for more updates.

