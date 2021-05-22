Home / Education / Employment News / PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2632 Assistant Lineman & other posts
PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2632 Assistant Lineman & other posts

PSPCL to recruit candidates for Assistant Lineman and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of PSPCL on pspcl.in.
UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, PSPCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Lineman and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of PSPCL on pspcl.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 20, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 2632 posts in the organisation.

All reserved category candidates are required to produce Punjab Domicile issued on or after January 1, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

• Opening date of application May 31, 2021

• Closing date of online registration June 20, 2021

• Closing date for online application fees July 2, 2021

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies 
Revenue Accountant 18 Posts 
Clerk 549 Posts
Junior Engineer/ Electrical 75 Posts 
Assistant Lineman (ALM) 1700 Posts
Asst Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) 290 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here.

Application Fees

The application fees for all categories except SC and Person with Disability is 944/-, for SC and for the person with disability category is 590/-. Candidates who are eligible for more than one post need to deposit a separate fee and should apply separately.

