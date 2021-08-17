Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSSSB admit card 2021 for technical assistant exam out at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB admit card 2021: PSSSB admit card released for technical assistant at sssb.punjab.gov.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:57 PM IST
PSSSB admit card 2021: PSSSB admit card released for Technical Assistant exam at sssb.punjab.gov.in.(sssb.punjab.gov.in)

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for exam to recruit technical assistants on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the post of technical assistant can download their admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The technical assistant exam will be held on August 22.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the Technical Assistant exam

How to download the Technical Assistant exam admit card 2021

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘17-08-2021 - CLICK HERE- To download Admit Card Advt No.06/2021- Technical Assistant Exam to be held on 22/08/2021’.

Key in your application number, DOB, and, mobile number and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

