PSSSB admit card for warder, matron exam 2021 released; download link

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) on Monday released the admit cards for exam to recruit warder/matron in the department of jails. Candidates who have successfully applied for the mentioned posts can download their admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB recruitment examinations 2021 are scheduled to be held on August 27, 28 and 29.

Direct link to download PSSSB warder/matron examination 2021

Steps to download PSSSB warder/matron exam 2021 admit cards:

Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE to view/download Admit Card/Roll Number for the post of Warder/Matron (Department of Jails, Punjab)- Advt. No. 08/2021. Candidates are advised to revisit the website for complete address of their Examination Venue. (Dates of Written Examination-27, 28 and 29 August; 2021" under 'Current News' section on the homepage.

Click on 'Download Admit Card(Roll No)' or 'Download Admit Card (Application No.)'.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The admit card will display on screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.