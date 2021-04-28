PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 120 Technical Assistant posts, check details

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications from candidates to fill up vacancies for 120 technical assistants.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

The last date to apply for the posts is May 20, 2021, up to 5pm. However, the last date for the submission of the fee is May 24.

The candidates should have graduation in Agriculture or Chemistry or Biochemistry or Botany or Zoology. The candidates must have passed matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language which may be specified by the Government from time to time.

Application Fee:

GEN: Rs.1000/-

SC/BC/ EWS : Rs. 250/-

Ex-Servicemen & Dependent: Rs. 200/-

Physical Handicapped: Rs. 500/-

Interested candidates can apply for the post after checking the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details in the official notification at sssb.punjab.gov.in/OnlineApps.html

Note: Candidates are advised to visit https://sssb.punjab.gov.in website regularly for updates. For any clarifications regarding the online filling of the form, the candidate can call on all working days from 10am to 4pm at SSSB Punjab Govt. help-line numbers 0172-2298000 Ext. 5106 and 5107 and 0172-2298083. For any technical issues in online application candidates can mail to helpsssb2106@outlook.in

Direct link to check official notification

Direct link to check how to apply