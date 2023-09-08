Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will begin the application process for the post of recruitment to various posts of Tabla Instructor, Library Restorer, Ship Modeling Instructor, Aero Modeling Instructor, Dairy Development Inspector-Grade-II and others today September 8. The application process will end on September 29 and the last date for the payment of fees is October 1.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application process to begin today for 111 Vacancies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancies details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 111 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Tabla Instructor: 19

Library Restorer: 56

Ship Modeling Instructor: 03

Aero Modeling Instructor: 03

Ship Modeling Store Keeper: 01

Dairy Development Inspector-Grade-II: 21

Electrician-cum-Junior Technicia: 01

Line Superintendent: 06

Driver: 01

PSSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the General and Unreserved categories must pay Rs1000 as an application fee. Candidates in the SC, BC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs. 250; ex-servicemen and dependent candidates have to pay Rs. 200. Candidates who fall under the category of disability must pay a fee of ₹500.

PSSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Applications’ tab

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once live, click on Advertisement number 08/2023

Login and fill out the form

Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON