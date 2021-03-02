PSTCL Recruitment 2021: 150 Assistant Sub Station Attendant vacancies notified

PSTCL Recruitment 2021: The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL ) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) on its website. The online registration process will commence on March 5, 2021.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at pstcl.org on or before March 26, 2021. However, the last date for submission of the registration fee at SBI/in cash through bank challan is March 30, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies of Assistant Sub Station Attendant.

"Punjabi Pass of matriculation or its equivalent level and Full-Time Regular ITI in Electrician/Wireman Trade from a recognized institution Knowledge of Punjabi is essential," reads the official notification.

Registration fee:

SC / EWS: Rs.160

PwD: Rs.200

Other: Rs.400

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: