PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for the post of lineman, attendant and other posts

Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL ) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Architect, Assistant Line Man(ALM), and Assistant Sub-Station Attendant. The application process will begin on May 20. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of PSTCL at https://www.pstcl.org/

The last date of online registration is June 11 up to 5 pm and the last date for depositing the application fee at the State bank of India is June 15.

Age Limit :

For the post of Architect 20 to 37 as of January 1, 2021

For the post of Assistant Line Man(ALM) and Assistant Sub-Station Attendant( ASSA) 18 to 37 as on January 1, 2021

Application fee including GST and Bank charges :

All categories except EWS, SC, and Person with Disability: 1416 + Bank Charges

SC category : 566 + Bank Charges

PwD: 708 + Bank charges

EWS : 566 + Bank Charges

How to apply

Visit PSTCL website www.pstcl.org

Register by filling up necessary details(category of post opted, name, category g, Mobile No. and email).

Check application Sequence Number/ User ID and Password received on your Email and Mobile Number

Re log in and fill the application form, upload a photo signature

Make payment through Debit card/Credit Card/Net banking as required

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts mentioned above after checking the eligibility criteria, including educational qualification and vacancy on the official website at pstcl.org.