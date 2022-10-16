Punjab and Haryana recruitment 2022: Apply for 390 Clerk Posts

Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.) on behalf of the District and Sessions Judges in the State of Haryana has invited applications for clerk posts. Interested candidates can apply online at sssc.gov.in.

The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 30.

Punjab and Haryana recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 390 clerk posts.

Punjab and Haryana recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 42 years.

Punjab and Haryana recruitment 2022 educational qualification: The applicant must hold a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree from an accredited university, or an equivalent. He or she must be proficient in computer operation and have passed the matriculation exam with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Punjab and Haryana recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹825 for general category and for female candidates the application fee is ₹625.

Notification here

