Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration ends today for 1,746 posts

Punjab Police will close the registration process for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 on March 8, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1746 posts in the organisation. To apply for the posts, candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University. Candidates can apply for the posts through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Click on Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fees

General category candidates will have to pay ₹1100/- as application fees, Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM category will have to pay ₹500/- and SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only and EWS category will have to pay ₹600/- as application fees.