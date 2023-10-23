Punjab Police Constable Result 2023: Where, how to check results

Punjab Police Constable Result 2023: Punjab Police is expected to announce soon results of its Constable recruitment examination 2023. As per information displayed on the official website, the window to raise objections to the answer key went live at 7 pm on September 18 and it ended at 10 pm on September 23. Results of the exam are expected to be announced next.

Punjab Police Constable Result 2023: How to check it when announced (punjabpolice.gov.in)

When declared, candidates can check Punjab Police Constable result 2023 on the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in, under the recruitment tab. These are the steps they need to follow:

How to check Punjab Police Constable result 2023

Go to the official website of Punjab Police, punjabpolice.gov.in. Go to recruitment and then open the link that reads “Click Here for Punjab Police Recruitment Portal 2023”. Open the Constable recruitment tab. Open the result link and login with your credentials. Check and download your result.

Through a corrigendum to the original notification regarding PMT and PST of Punjab Police recruitment, the exam conducting authority informed that the height of candidates will be measured using stadiometer having both mechanical and digital reading and the process will be videographed.

Two slips containing the height reading in feet and inches, roll number and name of the candidate along with date and time will be printed on the spot. A copy of the slip will be given to the candidate and the other one, duly signed by the candidate, will be provided to the recruitment agency, it added.

Candidates should know that there is no official confirmation yet regarding the Punjab Police Constable result 2023 date or time. They should visit the official website for regular updates.