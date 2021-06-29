Punjab Police provides free coaching, training to police job aspirants

Punjab Police is providing free coaching and training on physical screening test to candidates who aspire to join the state police force. This move comes days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced recruitment of a total of 4,362 constables in district and armed cadre of the state police. The recruitment will commence on July 15 and a written test will be held on September 25 and 26, the Chief Minister had said.

The physical screening test for the selection of constables includes 3 physical trial events, including 1600 metre run, high jump and long jump. However, the parameters of the test will be different for female candidates and ex-servicemen.

Thousands of job aspirants, including male and female candidates, signed up for the free coaching and joined the Special Run on first day, an official statement said.

On the free coaching scheme, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta has said, “the idea behind initiating these free coaching sessions is to give fair and equal opportunity to every prospective candidate to participate in the upcoming Police recruitments.”

“Public spaces, public parks, stadia and police lines grounds had already been thrown open for the practice, the Police will also provide trained manpower, including coaches and required sports equipment including high jump stand or mattresses and long jump infrastructure for the practice of candidates,” he added.

The free coaching will continue till the recruitment process is underway and candidates who are interested in joining should contact the concerned district police. The training is being imparted in morning and evening sessions.