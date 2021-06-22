Punjab Police to recruit 4362 constables, application begins mid-July: CM

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh has announced the recruitment of 4,362 constables in district and the armed cadre of the state police department. The application will be available from mid-July 2021. The OMR based MCQ written test will be conducted on September 25-26.

Happy to announce recruitment of a total of 4362 Constables with 2016 in District Cadre and 2346 in Armed Cadre of Punjab Police.



Application Forms will go live in mid-July 2021.



OMR based MCQ Written Test on 25-26th September, 2021. (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 21, 2021





The official Twitter handle on the CM says. "Happy to announce recruitment of a total of 4362 Constables with 2016 in District Cadre and 2346 in Armed Cadre of Punjab Police. Application Forms will go live in mid-July 2021. OMR based MCQ Written Test on 25-26th September, 2021."

"Stadiums & grounds of Police Lines, Colleges, Schools etc would be open to the aspiring candidates in all districts. Coaches of Police & Sports Departments would be available for guidance to the applicants. 33% of those recruited will be women. #PunjabPoliceRecruitment2021’

Educational qualification: The minimum qualification required will be class 12th or equivalent from a recognised educational Board. In Case of Ex-serviceman, the educational qualification shall be matriculation.

Good news for Youth interested in joining Punjab Police!!#PunjabPoliceRecruitment2021 https://t.co/1WzottkIDy — Nilambari IPS (@nilambariips) May 29, 2021





The eligibility criteria regarding the same has been posted on the official Twitter handle of the Punjab Police.