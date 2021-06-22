Punjab Police to recruit 4362 constables, application begins mid-July: CM
- Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh has announced the recruitment of 4,362 constables in district and the armed cadre of the state police department.
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh has announced the recruitment of 4,362 constables in district and the armed cadre of the state police department. The application will be available from mid-July 2021. The OMR based MCQ written test will be conducted on September 25-26.
The official Twitter handle on the CM says. "Happy to announce recruitment of a total of 4362 Constables with 2016 in District Cadre and 2346 in Armed Cadre of Punjab Police. Application Forms will go live in mid-July 2021. OMR based MCQ Written Test on 25-26th September, 2021."
"Stadiums & grounds of Police Lines, Colleges, Schools etc would be open to the aspiring candidates in all districts. Coaches of Police & Sports Departments would be available for guidance to the applicants. 33% of those recruited will be women. #PunjabPoliceRecruitment2021’
Educational qualification: The minimum qualification required will be class 12th or equivalent from a recognised educational Board. In Case of Ex-serviceman, the educational qualification shall be matriculation.
The eligibility criteria regarding the same has been posted on the official Twitter handle of the Punjab Police.
