Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 634 civilian posts
employment news

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 634 civilian posts

Punjab Police will close down the registration process for Civilian Support Staff posts on September 7, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official link punjabpolice.gov.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 634 civilian posts

Punjab Police will close down the registration process for Civilian Support Staff on September 7, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can visit the official site of Punjab Police on punjabpolice.gov.in. The registration process to fill 634 vacancies of ‘Civilian Support Staff’ (non uniformed) in the Investigation Cadre of the Punjab Police was started on August 17, 2021. 

The recruitment for filling up the vacancies in the cadre of Civilian Support Staff shall be carried out through a Common Application Form (CAF) and Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by document scrutiny. To apply for the posts candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to apply here 

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of Punjab Police on punjabpolice.gov.in.
  • Click on Civilian Support Staff link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the direct link to apply.
  • Click on the link and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of the application fees and press submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the exam will have to pay 1500/- as application fees for general category, 700/- for ex-serviceman category, 900 for SC/ST and EWS category. 

