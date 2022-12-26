Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Advt for 2,100 Constable, SI posts in January

The Punjab Police is expected to release notification for 2,100 Constable and Sub Inspector (SI) posts in January, 2023.

Earlier this month, the state cabinet approved recruitment of 8,400 personnel – 1,200 SIs and 7,200 Constables – in Punjab Police in the next 4 years.

As per an official statement, the government will recruit 1,800 Constables and 300 SIs to Punjab Police every year to overcome the scarcity of employees in wake of their superannuation in next years.

The detailed advertisement for Punjab Police recruitment exam is expected next month on punjabpolice.gov.in. The written exam for these posts will be held in May-June, physical Test will take place in September and results will be announced in November, according to official information.

Around 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to apply for 2,100 posts every year. For more information, candidates should regularly visit the recruitment portal of Punjab Police.

