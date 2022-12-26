Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Advt for 2,100 Constable, SI posts in January

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Advt for 2,100 Constable, SI posts in January

employment news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 02:28 PM IST

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Earlier this month, the state cabinet approved recruitment of 8,400 personnel – 1,200 SIs and 7,200 Constables – in Punjab Police in the next 4 years.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Advt for 2,100 Constable, SI posts in January (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Education Desk

The Punjab Police is expected to release notification for 2,100 Constable and Sub Inspector (SI) posts in January, 2023.

Earlier this month, the state cabinet approved recruitment of 8,400 personnel – 1,200 SIs and 7,200 Constables – in Punjab Police in the next 4 years.

These include 1,200 Sub Inspector and 7,200 constable posts, according to a statement issued by the state government.

As per an official statement, the government will recruit 1,800 Constables and 300 SIs to Punjab Police every year to overcome the scarcity of employees in wake of their superannuation in next years.

The detailed advertisement for Punjab Police recruitment exam is expected next month on punjabpolice.gov.in. The written exam for these posts will be held in May-June, physical Test will take place in September and results will be announced in November, according to official information.

Around 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to apply for 2,100 posts every year. For more information, candidates should regularly visit the recruitment portal of Punjab Police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
punjab police sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP