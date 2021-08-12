Punjab Police SI admit card 2021 released at punjabpolice.gov.in

The Punjab Police department has released the admit card for the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination. Candidates who have registered themselves for Punjab Police SI Recruitment can download the admit card from the official website of the Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in

The Computer Based Test will begin from August 17 to August 24. The last date to download admit card is August 24, 2021.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the post of SI recruitment exam.

Punjab Police SI Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website of Punjab police at http://punjabpolice.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the recruitment tab

Click on login and enter your credentials

Key in your application No/Log in Id and password

Check the details on the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for the future reference

Punjab Police SI Examination Pattern:

The Computer Based Test consisting of two multiple-choice Question Papers. The Question Papers shall be bilingual viz. in Punjabi and English. Negative marking for incorrect answers shall be to the tune of 25% of the marks assigned to a question that is 1 mark.

The Answer Key will be made available to candidates on the Recruitment Portal when the last session of the Computer Based Test process is completed.

The candidates will have 48 hours to object to the Answer Key.