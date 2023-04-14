Punjab PSEB class 8th results 2023 in April last week at pseb.ac.in
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 8th result will be available at pseb.ac.in.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be released in the last week of April. The Controller of Examinations for the Punjab School Education Board, Janak Raj Meharok, confirmed the news to Hindustan Times Digital.
Candidates who took the examination will be able to check the result on the official website at pseb.ac.in.
The PSEB class 8th examination started on February 25 and conclude on March 21, 2023. Last year, the pass percentage among PSEB's government-aided, affiliated, and associated schools was 98.75 per cent, followed by 98.55 per cent for associated schools, 98.29 per cent for government schools, and 95.68 per cent for aided schools.
Manpreet Singh from Barnala topped the PSEB class 8th examination last year.
PSEB Class 8th result: Know how to check
Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in
Click on the result link available on the homepage
Enter the login details for the Class 8 result link
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and take a printout for future reference.