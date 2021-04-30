Home / Education / Employment News / Punjab State Co-Op Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for 856 Clerk and other posts
Punjab State Co-Op Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for 856 Clerk and other posts

Punjab State Cooperative Bank to recruit candidates for Clerk and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of PSCB on pscb.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Punjab State Co-Op Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for 856 Clerk and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Clerk and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of PSCB on pscb.in. The last date to apply for the posts it till May 20, 2021 up to 11.59 pm.

This recruitment drive will fill up 856 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the PostNumber of vacancies 
Senior Manager 40 posts 
Manager60 posts
Information Technology Officer 7 posts 
Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator 739 posts 
Steno-typists 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidates should be above 18 years of age and below 37 years of age. The Upper Age Limit shall be 42 years in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste category.

Selection Process

The selection will be based solely on merit of written test. There shall be no interview.There shall be Punjabi and English Shorthand skill test for the post of steno-typists in addition to written test. The skill test will be a qualifying test only.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to all categories except SC will have to pay 1400/- as application fees. SC category candidates will have to pay 700/- as application fees.

