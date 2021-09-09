Rajasthan govt to recruit 3,896 village development officers
The Rajasthan government will soon recruit 3,896 village development officers, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.
"To give a better future and government job opportunity to the youth, the recruitment has been approved for 3,896 posts of village development officer," he tweeted.
Gehlot also said that the state government has given about one lakh government jobs in two and a half years.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
