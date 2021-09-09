Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan govt to recruit 3,896 village development officers

The Rajasthan government will soon recruit 3,896 village development officers, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 03:35 PM IST
"To give a better future and government job opportunity to the youth, the recruitment has been approved for 3,896 posts of village development officer," he tweeted.

Gehlot also said that the state government has given about one lakh government jobs in two and a half years.  

