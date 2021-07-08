Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan Patwari exam dates announced, number of vacancies increased

The Rajasthan Patwari exam 2019 will be held on October 23 and 24, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has confirmed.
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 05:41 PM IST
The Rajasthan Patwari exam 2019 will be held on October 23 and 24, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has confirmed. "A detailed exam schedule will be released later," the Board has informed candidates.

Earlier, the exam was being held to fill 4421 posts.

On July 8, the Board has announced an increase in the number of vacancies. As per the latest information from the Board, the number of vacancies in patwari post is 5,378.

The RSMSSB has also informed candidates that applications will be invited against the increased vacancies. The application forms will be available from July 30 to August 5. During this time period, candidates who had earlier applied for the job can modify their application forms by paying an additional fee.

Details on RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2019

