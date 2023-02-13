Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan RSMSSB CHO admit card 2022 releasing today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RSMSSB CHO admit card 2022 releasing today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

employment news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 12:34 PM IST

RSMSSB Rajasthan CHO Admit Card 2022: The admit card download link will be available on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and smssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Rajasthan CHO admit card 2022 releasing today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in (StockPic)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RSMSSB CHO Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will issue admit card for the Community Health Officer recruitment examination, or RSMSSB CHO 2022 today, February 13. Candidates can download it from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, once published.

The admit card download link will also be available on the Rajasthan recruitment portal: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam for CHO posts is scheduled for February 19. It will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Through this recruitment drive, RSMSSB aims to fill a total of 3531 Community Health Officer vacancies in the state.

To download RSMSSB Rajasthan CHO admit card, follow these steps:

RSMSSB CHO admit card: How to download

Go to the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, or the Rajasthan recruitment portal: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, open the admit card download link.

Key in your login credentials.

RSMSSB CHO admit card will be displayed after logging in.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
rsmssb admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP