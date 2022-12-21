Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: Registration for 48,000 posts begins, link here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSSC or RSMSSB) has started the application process for 48,000 teacher posts. Eligible candidates can register themselves for these Primary and Secondary (level 1 and level 2) posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. They can also apply on the SSO portal: sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Application process for this mega recruitment drive will remain open till January 19, 2023.

The detailed notification on eligibility criteria and other details is hosted on the official websites.

Of the total vacancies announced, 21,000 are for level 1 (Primary) and 27,000 are for level 2. See details below:

Level 1: 21,000 posts

Level 2:

English: 8,782

Hindi: 3,176

Science-Mathematics: 7,435

Social Studies: 4,712

Sanskrit: 1,808

Urdu: 806

Sindhi: 9

Punjabi: 272

The recruitment exam will be held from February 25 to February 28.

Direct link to apply

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON