Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: Registration for 48,000 posts begins, link here
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. They can also apply on the SSO portal: sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSSC or RSMSSB) has started the application process for 48,000 teacher posts. Eligible candidates can register themselves for these Primary and Secondary (level 1 and level 2) posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. They can also apply on the SSO portal: sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Application process for this mega recruitment drive will remain open till January 19, 2023.
The detailed notification on eligibility criteria and other details is hosted on the official websites.
Of the total vacancies announced, 21,000 are for level 1 (Primary) and 27,000 are for level 2. See details below:
Level 1: 21,000 posts
Level 2:
English: 8,782
Hindi: 3,176
Science-Mathematics: 7,435
Social Studies: 4,712
Sanskrit: 1,808
Urdu: 806
Sindhi: 9
Punjabi: 272
The recruitment exam will be held from February 25 to February 28.