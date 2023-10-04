RBI Assistant 2023: Last date to apply for 450 vacancies on rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will close the application window of RBI Assistant recruitment 2023 today, October 4. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today

There are 450 Assistant vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment drive.

RBI Assistant notification 2023, direct link to apply

The online preliminary written test of RBI Assistant 2023 will be held tentatively on October 21 and 23 and the main exam is likely to be held on December 2.

To apply for RBI Assistant, a candidate must be a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1.

Persons of Indian origin who have migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India can also apply.

However, such candidates must have an eligibility certificate issued by the Government of India.

The lower age of candidates can be 20 and the upper age should not be more than 28 years as on September 1, 2023.

Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks. SC, ST, PwD candidates must have a bachelor's degree in pass class but there is no minimum marks requirement.

The cut-off date of obtaining degrees is September 1, 2023.

For ex-servicemen, minimum requirement is graduation or matriculation or equivalent and at least 15 years of defence service.

Further, candidates must be able to write, read, speak and understand the language of the state in which a particular recruiting office is located.

Candidates will be selected through a three stage process – preliminary examination, main examination and language proficiency test (LPT).

The application fee or SC, ST, PwD and EXS candidates is ₹50 plus 18 per cent GST and for GEN, OBC, EWS candidates, it is ₹450 plus 18 per cent GST. Staff members do not have to pay any fee.

For more details, visit the bank's website.