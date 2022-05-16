RBI Grade B 2022 admit card released at rbi.org.in, know how to download
The Reserve Bank of India has released the admit card for Grade-B officers recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of RBI at www.rbi.org.in.
The phase- 1 online examination will be held on May 28. Candidates who pass phase I will be called to take the phase II test on June 25. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 298 vacancies.
Here's the direct link to apply
RBI Grade B 2022 admit card: How to download
Visit the official website at rbi.org.in
On the homepage, click on Opportunities@RBI
Next, click on the current vacancies and then on call letter
Click on the link that reads, “ Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2022”.
Key in your credentials and log in
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference