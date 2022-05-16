Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / RBI Grade B 2022 admit card released at rbi.org.in, know how to download
employment news

RBI Grade B 2022 admit card released at rbi.org.in, know how to download

RBI Grade-B officer admit card is released at rbi.org.in, direct link to download the admit card here.
RBI Grade B 2022 admit card released at rbi.org.in, know how to download
Published on May 16, 2022 04:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Reserve Bank of India has released the admit card for Grade-B officers recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of RBI at www.rbi.org.in.

The phase- 1 online examination will be held on May 28. Candidates who pass phase I will be called to take the phase II test on June 25. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 298 vacancies.

Here's the direct link to apply

RBI Grade B 2022 admit card: How to download

 Visit the official website at rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on Opportunities@RBI

Next, click on the current vacancies and then on call letter

 Click on the link that reads, “ Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2022”.

Key in your credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

RELATED STORIES

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbi rbi recruitment admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP