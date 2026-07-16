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RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 released at rbi.org.in, direct link to download here

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 has been released. The direct link to download the hall tickets is given here.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 12:19 PM IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. The admit card is available for download from July 15 to July 25, 2026.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 released at rbi.org.in, direct link to download here (Pexels/Representational Image)
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 released at rbi.org.in, direct link to download here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The hall tickets have been released for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – General Cadre – PY 2026, Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – DEPR/DSIM Cadres– PY 2026.

The Phase-II Examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – General Cadre – PY 2026 will be held on July 25, 2026 (Saturday) and the Phase-II examination the posts of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) – DEPR/DSIM Cadres– PY 2026 will be held on July 26, 2026 (Sunday).

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The Phase-II examination will be conducted only for candidates who are shortlisted based on the results of the Phase-I examination. This examination will be conducted in two shifts in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only at the allotted examination venue/centre. Candidates are required to appear in both shifts.

Direct link to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

2. Click on opportunities link and a new page will open.

3. Again click on call letter link and enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. It is also advisable to read the information handout thoroughly to understand the examination pattern, instructions, and reporting requirements.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBI.

 
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