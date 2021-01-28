The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday invited online applications for the recruitment of Officers in Grade B- DR (General), DEPR/DSIM-2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 322 vacancies, out of which, 270 vacancies are for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 29 for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and 23 for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

Application fee:

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs. 100

GEN/OBC/EWSs: Rs. 850

Staff: Nil

Direct link to apply online

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.