RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021: 322 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:40 AM IST
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday invited online applications for the recruitment of Officers in Grade B- DR (General), DEPR/DSIM-2021 on its official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 322 vacancies, out of which, 270 vacancies are for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 29 for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and 23 for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

Application fee:

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs. 100

GEN/OBC/EWSs: Rs. 850

Staff: Nil

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

