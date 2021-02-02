The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021. However, the last date for printing the application form is March 2, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 48 vacancies, out of which, 24 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil), and 24 for Junior Engineer (Electrical).

The bank will conduct the recruitment examination on March 8, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Civil): A candidate should have a minimum three years of Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with a minimum of 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD) from a recognized University.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): A candidate should have a Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with a minimum of 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) or a Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD).

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

