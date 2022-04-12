Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI recruitment: Apply for 14 vacancies of Medical Consultant, details here

RBI has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Consultant (MC).
Published on Apr 12, 2022 06:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Consultant (MC) in the Bank on Contract Basis with Fixed Hourly Remuneration, Mumbai. Candidates can submit their application form in prescribed format till April 25.

RBI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 14 vacancies of Part-Time Bank’s Medical Consultant (MC) on purely contract basis for three years.

RBI recruitment eligibility criteria: The candidate must hold an MBBS degree from a university approved by the Medical Council of India under the Allopathic medical system. Applicants with a postgraduate degree in General Medicine are also eligible to apply for this position.

The applicant must have at least  two years of post-qualification experience practising Allopathic medicine as a Medical Practitioner in any hospital or clinic. The applicant's dispensary or place of residence must be within a 40-kilometer radius of the Bank's dispensaries.

RBI recruitment: Know how to apply

“Eligible candidates may apply as per the format given in Annexure-I only. Application in a sealed cover should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001 before 1700 hrs. on April 25, 2022”, reads the official notification.

For more details candidates are advised to read the notification given here

 

 

 

 

Topics
rbi vacancy jobs
