Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / RBI recruitment: Apply for 303 vacancies from March 28, details here
employment news

RBI recruitment: Apply for 303 vacancies from March 28, details here

Reserve Bank of India has notified vacancies for 303 Grade B officers. The application window will be activated from March 28 and the last date for the submission of online application form is April 18.
.RBI recruitment: Apply for 303 vacancies from March 28, details here(Mint Archives)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 09:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Reserve Bank of India has notified vacancies for 303 Grade B officers. The application window will be activated from March 28 and the last date for the submission of online application form is  April 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

RBI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 303 vacancies out of which  238 vacancies are for the post  Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- General, 31 vacancies are for the post of Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR, 25 vacancies are for the post of Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM, 6 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager Rajbhasha, and 3 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager Protocol& Security. 

RBI recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 30  years  as on January 1 2022.

RBI recruitment application fee:

For the Grade B DR General, DEPR and DSIM posts: The application fee is 850 for General/OBC/EWS candidates.

For Assistant Manager -Rajbhasha and protocol& security: The application fee is 600 for General/OBC/EWS candidates.

RELATED STORIES

The application fee is 100 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

RBI recruitment age: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in from March 28.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbi rbi recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP