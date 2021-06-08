Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RCFL recruitment 2021: 50 Operator Grade I posts on offer

RCFL recruitment 2021: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) , Maharashtra has invited application for the post of Operator Grade I (Chemical). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through the official website of RCFL
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 02:31 PM IST
RCFL Recruitment 2021:. Eligible candidates can apply for the 50 posts on offer online through the official website of RCF Limited.(HT file)

RCFL recruitment 2021: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) , Maharashtra has invited application for the post of Operator Grade I (Chemical). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through the official website of RCF Limited.

The application process began on June 7 and the last date to apply is June 21, 5pm.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies in the organization.

Age limit is 36 years for Unreserved category, for SC / ST Category 41 years and for OBC Category 39 years.

Application fee : Candidates have to pay 700 as application fee. SC/ST category candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Monthly Gross Salary : Rs.47,000 /-(Approx) including Basic Pay +VDA (23.20%)+Perks (34%)+HRA (24%).

How to apply for the above mention posts

Visit the official website of RCF at https://www.rcfltd.com/

Click on the link “Recruitment for the post of Operator Grade I (Chemical) - Grade A8”.

On the new page click on the option 'Apply online'

Click on the registration tab and enter name and email Id

After registration OTP will be sent to the registered email Id

Re-login using that Email Id and OTP

Fill up the application form

Pay the application fee and submit

For educational qualification, experience and other details check the notification on the official website.

Note: The cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria in respect of minimum educational qualification shall be 31st May, 2021 and age and experience shall be 31.05.2021 and will remain unchanged irrespective of any reason whatsoever.

Topics
rcfl recruitment government jobs maharashtra vacancy on offer application process
